Minister Young Attends the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting in Advance of the Sixth GECF Heads of State Summit in Doha, Qatar

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 23 - 21st February, 2022

Minister Young, in his statement to the Ministerial Meeting, emphasized the importance of natural gas in the energy transition.  He also indicated that the GECF must chart the destiny of the use of natural gas as clean energy, and that the organization must play a critical role in the determination of the deployment of capital in energy. The use of natural gas in the reduction of harmful carbon emissions in the challenge of addressing climate change and global warming was also addressed.

The Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting was attended by Ministers from all eleven GECF Members (Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Venzuela) and Ministers and representatives of   eight Observer (Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway, Peru and the United Arab Emirates).

The members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum accounts for  71% of the world proven natural gas reserves, 43%  of  marketed production, 58% of LNG exports and 52% of pipeline trade.

 

 

The Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley leads the Trinidad and Tobago delegation at the 6th GECF Heads of State Summit which will be held tomorrow, February 22nd 2022.

 

