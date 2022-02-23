TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 23 - 21st February, 2022

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, wishes to inform the public that the Honourable Faris Al-Rawi, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs has tested positive for Covid-19. This is as a result of a positive PCR test result received on Monday 21st February 2022. The Hon. Attorney General will continue to execute his duties and responsibilities as he remains in quarantine as recommended by the Ministry of Health’s Covid -19 guidelines. Further updates on this matter will be provided subsequently. END.