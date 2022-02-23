Submit Release
SB1015 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to create 146.98 and 440.10 of the statutes; Relating to: right of health care providers to express professional opinions related to health or medical information or guidance.

Status: S - Labor and Regulatory Reform

