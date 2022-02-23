SB556 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Feyen - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to amend 20.370 (9) (ma), 157.06 (2) (t), 157.06 (5) (c) and 157.06 (20); and to create 29.024 (5) (f), 29.024 (12), 157.06 (2) (bm), 157.06 (2) (jm), 157.06 (5) (a) 1m. and 343.175 (1v) of the statutes; Relating to: electing to be a donor of an anatomical gift when applying for a hunting, fishing, or trapping license and making an appropriation. (FE)