AB994 in Asm: Representative Skowronski added as a coauthor - 2022-02-23
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 101.654 (3); to amend 101.654 (1m) (b) 1.; and to create 101.654 (1m) (f), 101.654 (3) (a) 1., 101.654 (3) (a) 2. and 101.654 (3) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: certification requirements for building contractors. (FE)
Status: A - Messaged
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Housing and Real Estate, Ayes 8, Noes 0
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab994