AB994 in Asm: Representative Skowronski added as a coauthor - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 101.654 (3); to amend 101.654 (1m) (b) 1.; and to create 101.654 (1m) (f), 101.654 (3) (a) 1., 101.654 (3) (a) 2. and 101.654 (3) (a) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: certification requirements for building contractors. (FE)

Status: A - Messaged

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
2/22/2022 Asm. Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Housing and Real Estate, Ayes 8, Noes 0  

