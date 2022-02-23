Submit Release
AB133 in Asm: Representative Skowronski added as a coauthor - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act to renumber 950.03 and 950.04 (1v) (dL); to amend 50.375 (2) (b) (intro.), 165.77 (7), 175.405 (title), 175.405 (2) and 968.205 (3) (intro.); and to create 50.375 (2) (b) 4., 50.375 (2) (d), 50.378 (1m), 165.25 (20), 950.02 (3t), 950.03 (2) and 950.043 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a sexual assault victim bill of rights. (FE)

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

2/23/2022 Asm. Representative Skowronski added as a coauthor  

