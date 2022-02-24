Submit Release
Updated Homicide: 1500 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:39 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 34 year-old Miana Luckett, of Southeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

