Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 53rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:59 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Andre Robertson, of Northeast, DC.

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the decedent. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 28 year-old adult male, of Hyattsville, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29 year-old Antonio Hensley, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder.