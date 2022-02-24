Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,211 in the last 365 days.

Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 53rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:59 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

 

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Andre Robertson, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the decedent. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

 

On Friday, December 17, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 28 year-old adult male, of Hyattsville, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder.

 

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 29 year-old Antonio Hensley, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 53rd Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.