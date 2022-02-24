Nyjell Outler, one of US Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted, Apprehended for a 2021 Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended for a homicide that occurred on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:44 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Demetris Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained for 19 year-old Nyjell Outler, of Northeast, DC, charging him with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

“I am grateful for the collaborative investigative efforts between MPD members and our federal partners at the USMS that led to the apprehension of Outler, holding him accountable for his reckless actions,” said Robert J. Contee III, MPD Chief of Police. “Thank you to our community, near and far, that led us to his whereabouts and ultimately aided in bringing long sought-after justice to the victims’ families.”

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022, members of the US Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 19 year-old Nyjell Outler, of Northeast, DC in South Bay, Florida.

Outler is going through the extradition process. He will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will be charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

“I know we were all very gratified to hear of Nyjell Outler’s arrest in Florida today,” said U.S. Marshal for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Robert Anthony Dixon. “I commend the members of the Marshals fugitive task forces and our partners who have worked so diligently to find him so he can finally face justice.”

We would like to thank the community for their assistance in providing multiple tips in this case. We would also like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their support in the investigation and offering additional reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

###