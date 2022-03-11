CEIBA HEALTH PARTICIPATES AT HIMSS22, THE GLOBAL HEALTH IT EVENT
Ceiba is Attending Healthcare's Most Influential Event Between March 14 -18 in Orlando, FL
Ceiba Health is showcasing its IoMT Technology and Virtual Care Software Solutions at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiba Health, the latest evolution in medical device cloud connectivity and virtual clinical care for health systems and providers, is showcasing its IoMT Technology and Virtual Care Software Solutions at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, between March 14th and 18th, in Orlando, Florida.
— Afsin Alp, Founder and CEO of CEIBA HEALTH
Ceiba is built on a next-generation architecture which makes implementations lightning fast while offering organizations the agility, flexibility and scalability necessary to provide the very highest quality of remote care and significantly broaden access to care. Ceiba’s architecture is true “Plug and Play”, meaning implementation timelines take a few days to live versus the months typically associated with implementing solutions from previous generation companies.
HIMSS is the biggest health information and technology event of the year, where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for education, innovation and collaboration.
For nearly 60 years, HIMSS members and healthcare professionals—from CIOs and senior executives to providers and IT consultants to entrepreneurs—have attended the industry’s most influential conference and trade show
Mr. Afsin Alp, the Founder and CEO of CEIBA Health stated: “HIMSS22 is the can’t-miss health information and technology event of the year, where professionals connect for education, innovation and collaboration. This year at HIMSS, we will showcase the features and benefits of our technology at booth #1768 and share insights into the future of Virtual Care via Keynote Presentations at our speaker stage. At CEIBA, we solve the interoperability issue via the eConnect IoMT Box and Platform delivering connectivity to 1000+ medical devices and integration with 20+ EHRs out of the box. The open APIs approach and brand-agnostic architecture is true “Plug and Play” and works with myriad third party systems.
In addition, Ceiba offers all of the features on its platform in a mobile setting, whether tablet or smartphone, supporting remote clinicians with access to historic progress notes, lab results, treatments and monitors for real time patient vitals. Our Virtual Clinical Care platform eClinics ® enables taking action via smart alarms, writing daily progress notes and engaging third-party consultations instantly. Ceiba enables providers to form virtual teams to leverage their work force and create massive efficiencies. Ceiba is also designed to democratize and decentralize the way Tele Health services are delivered. I invite HIMSS attendees to visit with our stand and experience the Ceiba Platform from Interoperability to Continuous Monitoring, Virtual Clinical Care, Decision Support, AI and Workflow."
ABOUT HIMSS: The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is a global advisor, thought leader and member association committed to transforming the health ecosystem. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers from across the ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.
HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.
Their on-site event attracts hundreds of diverse exhibitors, creating an impressive, expansive show floor for products and services, startups, education sessions and hot-topic specialty pavilions at the HIMSS22 live exhibition.
About Ceiba Health:
CEIBA's mission is broadening access to care and rapidly improving quality across the full continuum from inpatient to acute care at home.
Ceiba technology transforms hospitals in achieving limitless medical device integration irrespective of brand and real-time patient data monitoring requirements. With remote bedside care, hospitals can provide complete telehealth care and achieve efficiencies saving time and money while delivering better patient outcomes. Ceiba combines medical device integration (via Ceiba’s proprietary IoMT technology) with real-time patient surveillance, telemedicine/virtual ICU, advanced alarm management, and predictive AI-based analytics into an end-to-end single enterprise solution to drive better patient safety, clinical outcomes, and provider workflow.
