FEIU - B Troop East/ Violation of Conditions of Release

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B2000706

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais

STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: February 23rd 2022

LOCATION: Royalton, VT

INCIDENT: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

Accused: Justin Manly

Age: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/23/22 Vermont State Police were made aware that Justin Manly had allegedly contacted the victim of an arson fire that occurred in Rochester, VT.  Investigation revealed that Manly had active court conditions at the time of the alleged communication to have no contact with the victim of the fire.  Manly was located and arrested for the violation.  Manly has been charged with one count of Violation of Conditions of Release.  Manly is currently being held on $100 bail at Southern State Correctional facility in Springfield, VT.  Manly Is scheduled to be arraigned on the above charge at the Windsor County Superior Criminal Division on 2/24/22 at 1230.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 24th 2022, 1230pm

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

