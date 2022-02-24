FEIU - B Troop East/ Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000706
TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais
STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: February 23rd 2022
LOCATION: Royalton, VT
INCIDENT: Violation of Conditions of Release
Accused: Justin Manly
Age: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/23/22 Vermont State Police were made aware that Justin Manly had allegedly contacted the victim of an arson fire that occurred in Rochester, VT. Investigation revealed that Manly had active court conditions at the time of the alleged communication to have no contact with the victim of the fire. Manly was located and arrested for the violation. Manly has been charged with one count of Violation of Conditions of Release. Manly is currently being held on $100 bail at Southern State Correctional facility in Springfield, VT. Manly Is scheduled to be arraigned on the above charge at the Windsor County Superior Criminal Division on 2/24/22 at 1230.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT
BAIL: $100.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 24th 2022, 1230pm
Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933