Transformation Lead’s President to Join U.S. Women Business Owners on an International Business Delegation to Egypt
I believe that everyone can achieve 'extraordinary feats' when they set their mind to it.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Georgette Fraser-Moore, CEO and President of Transformation Lead; an Atlanta-based global consultancy focused on driving and implementing innovative enterprise technology and strategy, will join a female-led delegation to the Women for Success Forum "From Surviving to Thriving" taking place from February 26 to March 1, 2022, in Cairo and Alexandria Egypt.
Businesswomen and business leaders from different countries worldwide will have the opportunity to come together to discuss new and creative ways to thrive in today’s challenging business environment. With over 20 years of business leadership and technology experience, including work with Fortune 500 enterprise technology companies, financial services, international consulting, start-up, and omni-channel software development, Dr. Georgette brings a wealth of knowledge and a diverse background to the discussion.
In addition to running a global technology consultancy, Dr. Georgette is a published author, researcher, educator, philanthropist, missionary, and active member of the global community. She has been featured in several publications and was awarded the Presidential Service Award from President Barack Obama in 2016 and the International Woman of Excellence Award in 2019.
During the conference, Dr. Georgette will be featured as a Keynote speaker and panel moderator, covering Trends transforming the Information Technology Industry in 2022 and addressing topics that include leveraging data in business, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in operations. The forum's purpose is to highlight the importance of reshaping future businesses, the next norm, the lifestyle change, and the difference between surviving & thriving.
The goal is to help future global female leaders meet their full potential, exchange best practices, and revive their businesses with new ideas leveraging technology.
In addition to contributing to the conference with her expertise, Dr. Georgette will also meet with senior government officials and prominent business leaders to engage in round table discussions about business digitalization and IT infrastructure opportunities in the country.
"Egypt now is having a booming economy and is witnessing a non-precedent uplift in infrastructure in almost all its sectors where our American Allies and companies should be present," said Ahmed Anter, Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the Economic & Commercial Office of the Embassy of Egypt in Washington, D.C.
"Among the most important sectors Egypt is currently upgrading are, IT and digitalization, which are represented in the delegation. In November 2022, Egypt will host the meetings of COP 27 representing Africa thus, it's important for American businesses to be present in Egypt this year as they may showcase to Africa and the world," Minister Anter concluded.
For more information about Transformation Lead, visit www.TransformationLead.com For information about BWE21 and the Women for Success Conference, visit www.bwe21.com.
About Transformation Lead
Transformation Lead is a Digital Transformation Business IT company. We help organizations innovate and implement solutions that simplify complex business operations. Our consultants help you optimize business systems and processes so your employees can work more efficiently.
About Business Women of Egypt 21
Established in 1998, Business Women of Egypt 21 (BWE21) is a self-financed nonprofit NGO that seeks to create a stimulating Ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to help start and grow their businesses. BWE21 is concerned with making a difference in the Egyptian economy, with over 450 businesswomen members, 98 percent of which are SMEs, and a total of EGP 4 billion turnovers.
