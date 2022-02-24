Non- Clinical Information System Market | Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand by 2026

AMR Logo

Rising high return on investment in the healthcare IT sector is an essential factor driving the nonclinical information system market for hospitals, clinics.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High return on investment in healthcare IT sector and growth in adoption of innovative technologies and rise in use of big data in healthcare IT solution are the major factors that drive the growth of the non-clinical information system market. In addition, increase in demand for maintaining electronic health records further fuels the market growth.

However, lack of IT infrastructure in developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in the use of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient care facilities is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The non-clinical information system market is segmented based on component, deployment, application, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service.

As per deployment mode, it is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By application, the market is divided into ambulatory care solutions, hospitals record maintenance, laboratories & clinics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the non-clinical information system market analysis are AthenaHealth, Carecloud corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Quest Diagnostics, EClinical Works, SSI Group, General Electric Company, Kareo, and Cerner Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global non-clinical information system market size along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the non-clinical information system industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global non-clinical information system market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

