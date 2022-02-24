Submit Release
Statement From Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, Regarding Commissioner's Order On Universal Masking Requirements

Press Releases

02/23/2022

Statement From Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, Regarding Commissioner's Order On Universal Masking Requirements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 23, 2022

 

CONTACT:       Chris Boyle

Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

HARTFORD, Conn. —Today I signed a Commissioner's Order which amends a current order in place regarding the universal masking requirement for schools, health care facilities, childcare facilities, correction facilities and indoor transportation hubs.

 

We have come extremely far thanks to the people of Connecticut who have gotten vaccinated and boosted, have worn masks, and who have been tested when experiencing symptoms. And while we may have to get used to ramping up our mitigation strategies for any future variants and likely on a seasonal basis, this order reinforces the fact that Connecticut continues to trend in the right direction in terms of COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates.

 

Please click here to view the complete Commissioner's Order. 

 

 

-30-

You just read:

Statement From Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, Regarding Commissioner’s Order On Universal Masking Requirements

