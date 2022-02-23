Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 100 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the 100 block of M Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining the victim’s property.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, Maryland was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.