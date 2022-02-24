Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,187 in the last 365 days.

Jessica Berman wanted to face multiple felony charges in auto insurance, loan scam

February 23, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Jessica Berman has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted after she failed to appear in Yakima County Superior Court to face five felony charges related to a reported auto theft. A bench warrant for her arrest was issued on Feb. 14 and bail is set for $10,000. 

If you have information that may lead to their arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Berman was charged by Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office after an investigation by Kreidler’s CIU. According to the investigation, in May 2018 Berman obtained a $5,000 loan using her 2007 Audi Q7 as collateral. The next day she insured the vehicle with GEICO. The next week she reported the Audi stolen and filed a claim with GEICO, stating there was no lienholder for the vehicle. GEICO paid Berman $10,689 for the total loss of the vehicle. 

In July 2018, Berman increased the loan amount on the totaled vehicle and received an additional $5,000 from the lender. The lender contacted Berman in 2019 about past-due payments on the loan and eventually contacted GEICO, finding out the vehicle had been totaled. GEICO paid the lender the balance of Berman’s loan, $9,789, as required by state lienholder laws, putting its exposure at $20,470. GEICO then referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU as required by state law. 

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.  

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the insurance commissioner’s website.

You just read:

Jessica Berman wanted to face multiple felony charges in auto insurance, loan scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.