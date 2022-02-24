Environmental penalties issued for the 4th quarter of 2021

Department of Ecology News Release - Feb. 23, 2022

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $327,700 in penalties of $1,000 or more from October through December 2021. This includes a $304,000 fine to Tiegs LLC for illegally diverting water from the Columbia River in Franklin County without a water right. A detailed list of the violations and resulting penalties is available in the table below.

Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations.

The money owed from penalties may be reduced from the issued amount due to settlement or court rulings. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts.

Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations.

See more about compliance and enforcement.

Penalties for October-December 2021