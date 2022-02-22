Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Supreme Court Decision Confirming its Rejection of Former President Trump’s Attempt to Hide the Truth of January 6th

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the U.S. Supreme Court once more rejected former President Trump’s appeal of the D.C. Circuit’s decision denying his attempt to claim executive privilege to shield his White House records from the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol:

 

“Today, the Supreme Court made resoundingly clear that no one is above the law – not even a former president who incited a deadly insurrection.  By again rejecting the former president’s attempts to hide documents related to January 6th, the Court’s decision is a victory for the truth, for the rule of law and for the American people.

 

“Reviewing these documents is essential to gaining a full picture of the events leading up to, during and after the January 6th attack on our Democracy.  Now that the Court has ended the former president’s unlawful and dangerous campaign to hide the truth from the American people, the House’s Select Committee to Investigate January 6th will continue its laser focus on finding the truth of that dark day and ensuring it never happens again.”

 

