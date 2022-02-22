Pelosi Statement on Meeting with Chinese Human Rights Activists  

London — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after the Congressional delegation met with Chinese human rights activists Nathan Law, Rahima Mahmut and Angela Gui at the U.S. Embassy in London: “As longtime leaders in fighting against human rights abuses by the People’s Republic of China, our delegation was privileged to meet with courageous fighters for freedom, human rights and the rule of law in China. The activists shared the stories of their families and friends under the Chinese Communist Party’s regime of terror and repression: Rahima Mahmut spoke to the genocide of the Uyghur people, Angela Gui spoke about her father Gui Minhai and political prisoners in China, and Nathan Law offered a clarion voice for democracy and rule of law in Hong Kong. Our delegation reaffirmed Congress’ strong support for the people of China and the importance of continuing to shine a bright light on these abuses. “For decades, the Chinese government has orchestrated a brutal and accelerating campaign of human rights abuses against its people on the mainland — and in recent years, the PRC has broken its promise of One Country, Two Systems to the people of Hong Kong. These are flagrant violations of international norms and democratic values. In the Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike are working to ensure the PRC knows that these abuses are unacceptable and must end, and we will keep pushing the business community and our allies to do the same. “America’s commitment to human rights in China is bipartisan, bicameral and lasting — and we will always remain vigilant in defense of rights and dignities around the world.” # # #