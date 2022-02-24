Detect Marijuana Impairment: ZXEREX Announces revolutionary AI screening technology
ZXEREX Safe™ is an innovative cloud-based impairment screening solution for the workplace or roadway
What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Safe™ is an innovative cloud and AI-based impairment screening solution for employers, especially those with high-risk jobs and where employees interact with customers and others. This technology was invented at Arizona State University (ranked No. 1 for Innovation by U.S. News & World Report) and Barrow Neurological Institute.
ZXEREX Safe™ detects temporary neurological impairment related to the use of drugs and fatigue. The technology has been validated at leading medical centers in human trials that led to the world’s first oculomotor biosignature for Marijuana intoxication.
This remarkable impairment detection system takes only two minutes and can be used as often as desired. With the rapid growth of recreational Marijuana and increases in the use of medicinal marijuana, this patented science-driven technology provides safety and HR personnel with an objective indicator of impairment that also serves to deter employees from showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job.
This screening tool addresses the needs of most employers, including those companies with zero-tolerance drug policies that led to the need to fire highly skilled workers due to positive urine tests despite the fact that the employee was not impaired or intoxicated at the time.
According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to ZXEREX, “What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
As part of a company’s workplace safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries and casualty losses, lower absenteeism, and increase workplace productivity.
ZXEREX wants to help companies create a safe, impairment-free workplace while recognizing the need to respect the employee, support employee retention, and enhance recruiting.
