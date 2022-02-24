SkyX Solutions closes funding round and rebrands to LahakX
Ruttenberg Gordon Investments (RGI), Rimonim Agro Fund I, and strategic investors strengthen LahakX’s agricultural drone swarming and spot-spraying business.
It’s both a large market opportunity and a great time to disrupt agricultural spraying. We were impressed with the team and the technology, and are excited to help the company realize its vision.”SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LahakX (previously SkyX Solutions) today announced its new fundraising and rebranding. The new capital from both existing and new investors will be used to strengthen the company’s technology, business, and regulatory development. LahakX expects to be fully commercially active later this year when it delivers its agricultural spraying to its comprehensive pipeline of customers.
— David Ruttenberg, managing partner of RGI
"It’s both a large market opportunity and a great time to disrupt agricultural spraying," said David Ruttenberg, managing partner of RGI. "We were impressed with the team and the technology, and are excited to help the company realize its strategic vision."
“We thank our investors, and are excited to have stronger resources so we can move faster to market.” said Eylon Sorek, LahakX Co-Founder and CEO. “We are committed to working out all of the technological, commercial, and regulatory barriers, to provide to our customers cutting-edge spraying solutions which will enable them to save time, chemical, and labor costs.”
Simultaneous to the latest bridge round, LahakX has rebranded from its former name of SkyX.
About Ruttenberg Gordon Investments
RGI invests in venture capital and real estate. RGI’s real estate arm encompasses 18,000 apartment units and 2,000,000 sf of commercial real estate. RGI is an investor in over 100 private companies in industries that include Deep Tech, AgTech, SportsTech, FinTech and Blockchain, CPG, Entertainment and more.
About LahakX (previously SkyX Solutions)
LahakX allows growers and applicators to deploy a self-flying fleet of spraying drones that makes crop protection sustainable, precise, safe, and affordable. The company develops its proprietary hardware and software technologies that enable autonomous drone swarming to boost performance and modularity, and spot-spraying to reduce chemical consumption dramatically. Visit https://lahakx.com
Eylon Sorek, Founder and CEO
LahakX
email us here