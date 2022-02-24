Westbound I-10 closed this weekend west of I-17 in Phoenix (Feb. 25-28)

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend (Feb. 25-28) between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and 43rd Avenue west of the downtown Phoenix area for an ongoing pavement improvement project. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends that drivers avoid delays by using alternate freeway routes while the following closure is in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 28) for pavement improvement work. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. DETOURS: Consider using other freeway routes to avoid the closure, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. Drivers in the East Valley should consider using the westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach westbound I-10 west of the freeway closure.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.