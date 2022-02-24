U.S. Veg Corp Partners with Plant Powered Metro New York on a Mission to Heal New York City

Plant-based nutrition nonprofit is the official charity partner of the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium is returning this year to Manhattan on May 21-22 with a special focus on healing the city one person at a time. U.S. Veg Corp, the organization behind the beloved event, has always rooted itself in educating the public about the positive results of adopting a plant-based lifestyle and never has this message been so timely and receptive as now. Having Plant Powered Metro New York (PPMNY) as this year’s non-profit beneficiary is bound to not only shine a light on this organization but assist so many individuals in getting a handle on their health and wellness.

Since its inception back in 2011, the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival was created specifically for the community to gather and be exposed to like-minded restaurants, products and organizations and to learn how to live a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle. U.S. Veg Corp’s co-founder, Nira Paliwoda, explains “I feel that NYC needs this type of event more than ever to not only help local businesses and restaurants but also provide resources for those that need to regain control of their health. But there is just so much we can do on a festival weekend. That’s why partnering with PPMNY was an ideal choice. They carry on assisting the community we love and cherish throughout the year.”

PPMNY’s Network Director, Lianna Levine Reisner says “There is tremendous, growing interest in the role that plant-based diets play in health and healing. As the go-to regional voice for plant-based nutrition, Plant Powered Metro New York is thrilled to partner with U.S. Veg Corp and the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, bringing greater exposure to this healthy lifestyle and telling a new story about food as medicine. We hope participants will walk away with the understanding that this isn't "just" nutrition but a movement -- and one that can support all of us in achieving lifelong, vibrant health through wholesome plant foods."

About Plant Powered Metro New York:

PPMNY empowers people to find better health and overcome chronic disease through whole food, plant-based nutrition. We offer evidence-based education, resources, and support to create community and inspire change throughout the New York metropolitan area. Our community-driven movement connects individuals, groups, and organizations in a strong network advancing the power of a healthy, plant-based lifestyle. Learn more and join the movement at PlantPoweredMetroNY.org.

About U.S. Veg Corp:

U.S. Veg Corp is an event production and marketing brand focused on the growing plant-based/vegan and green markets. The force behind the annual NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, AZ Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, and CA Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium, U.S. Veg Corp has a direct pulse in multiple thriving and influential regions in the United States. We also provide other scalable offline and online opportunities throughout the year to target a passionate audience interested in a plant-based/vegan and eco-friendly lifestyle.

About the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium:

Touted as the premier plant-based/vegan festival since its launch in 2011, The NYC Vegetarian Food Festival + Symposium shines a spotlight on plant-based food producers, restaurants, and luminaries. This festival brings the whole spectrum of plant-based foods, nutrition experts, chefs, and plant-based lifestyle inspirational speakers together in one place. The 2-day event also features a specially curated mix of exhibitors ranging from plant-based restaurants and food companies to non-profit organizations.

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

For more event and ticket information visit nycvegfoodfest.com