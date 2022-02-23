Gov. Spencer J. Cox names Mandy Larsen to 6th District Judicial Appointment

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 23, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has named Mandy Larsen as the 6th District Judicial appointee. The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Mandy Larsen has demonstrated a strong commitment to justice as both a prosecutor and defense attorney,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m pleased she has the desire to serve the public in this new capacity and look forward to her distinguished career serving the 6th District on the bench.”

Larsen currently serves as deputy county attorney in Sevier County for the state of Utah, acting as a prosecutor in felony, misdemeanor and juvenile delinquency, a position she’s held since 2014. Prior to her current position, she worked as the city attorney and prosecutor at Gunnison City Justice Court. She also founded her private practice, from 2004 until 2014, which provided general legal services with particular focus on family, criminal defense, and juvenile law, and she was entrusted with multiple public defender contracts from across Utah and Sevier Counties.

She received a bachelor of arts degree in political science and criminal justice from Southern Utah University, and a juris doctorate degree from J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University.

“I am honored by Gov. Cox’s appointment and humbled by his confidence in me,” Larsen said. “If confirmed, I commit to perform my judicial duties with integrity, fairness and respect.”

