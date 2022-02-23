Submit Release
Illinois Department of Labor Continues Helping Large Businesses Comply with Equal Pay Act Reporting Requirements

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 23 - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is incrementally notifying large businesses in Illinois regarding compliance with the Equal Pay Act reporting requirements. The registration deadline for the second tier of businesses is June 22nd.

In 2021, the Illinois General Assembly passed and Governor Pritzker signed legislation updating the Equal Pay Act of 2003, requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees in the State of Illinois to report certain payroll information to IDOL (see PA 101-656 and PA 102-36).

IDOL is communicating directly with businesses regarding registration to help them with the process. Each business will receive no less than 120 days advance notice of their registration deadline. It is important to note that some businesses may not receive their assigned registration date for over a year.

Public employers are exempt from these reporting requirements.

Questions can be sent to Robert Parrilli at Robert.Parrilli@illinois.gov or Nancy Hernandez at Nancy.Hernandez@illinois.gov.

