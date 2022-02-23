Interstate Lane Reductions as NDOT Constructs I-80 Truck Climbing Lane West of Carlin

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lanes will be reduced on Interstate 80 west of Carlin beginning Feb. 28 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues construction of passing lanes.

Approximately 10 miles of I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24/7 Feb. 28 through summer over Emigrant Pass (between I-80 Beowawe exit 261 and Carlin). Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

A new westbound truck climbing/passing lane was constructed last year. This year, work will resume on a nearly three-mile eastbound truck climbing lane over Emigrant Pass. The lane closures will allow for construction to continue on a new bridge over I-80. The existing bridge at Emigrant Pass will be replaced with a wider, modern bridge to make way for the new truck climbing lane. Improvements also include resurfacing approximately six miles of I-80.

With nearly half of traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, the improvements by contractor Q&D Construction will help provide safer passing opportunities for all vehicles.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.