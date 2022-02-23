Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,184 in the last 365 days.

Interstate Lane Reductions as NDOT Constructs I-80 Truck Climbing Lane West of Carlin

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lanes will be reduced on Interstate 80 west of Carlin beginning Feb. 28 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues construction of passing lanes.

Approximately 10 miles of I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24/7 Feb. 28 through summer over Emigrant Pass (between I-80 Beowawe exit 261 and Carlin). Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

A new westbound truck climbing/passing lane was constructed last year. This year, work will resume on a nearly three-mile eastbound truck climbing lane over Emigrant Pass. The lane closures will allow for construction to continue on a new bridge over I-80. The existing bridge at Emigrant Pass will be replaced with a wider, modern bridge to make way for the new truck climbing lane. Improvements also include resurfacing approximately six miles of I-80. 

With nearly half of traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, the improvements by contractor Q&D Construction will help provide safer passing opportunities for all vehicles.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. 

You just read:

Interstate Lane Reductions as NDOT Constructs I-80 Truck Climbing Lane West of Carlin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.