Phillip Rossetti Named a National Assistant Principal of the Year Finalist

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) announced that Maine Assistant Principal of the Year, Phillip Rossetti, Assistant Principal of Windham High School, is a Finalist for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. He will be honored by the MPA at its annual awards banquet at their Spring Conference on April 29th at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

The announcement highlighted Rossetti’s belief that people make mistakes, but it’s what they do after that defines who they are. He’s used this principle to transform how Windham High School manages student behavior, focusing on restorative justice to hold students accountable and repair the harm they caused their school community. This restorative approach has improved school safety and reshaped school culture, fostering stronger relationships between students and turning mistakes into opportunities to learn.

Reflecting on Rossetti’s selection as a 2022 NASSP Assistant Principal of the Year Finalist, MPA Executive Director Dr. Holly Blair noted, “It is exciting that Mr. Rossetti has been recognized by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) as a finalist for the National Assistant Principal of the Year. This is the first time that Maine has had a finalist in the program. Mr. Rossetti is an exceptional Assistant Principal and very much deserving of this honor. We are very proud of him.”

Rossetti started his educational career as a social studies teacher at Windham High School in 1996. In 2015, Mr. Rossetti became the Assistant Principal of South Portland High School before returning to Windham High School 2016 where he continues to serve as Assistant Principal. He is a member of the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).