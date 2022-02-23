Edalex selected for Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance to assess employability outcomes of personalised evidence

Edalex selected for Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance project to assess employability outcomes from personalised evidence Edalex - View content, skills and credentials through a new lens Credentialate - Discover and share evidence of workplace skills

Edalex selected to receive funding for their Edalex Credentialate Alliance project from the $33.4m Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance (GVEIA).

The project addresses the demand for educators to provide appropriate tools and resources for learners to bridge the learner-to-earner gap and meet the needs of industry for job-ready graduates” — Dan McFadyen - Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the EdTech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement, is thrilled to announce that they have been selected to receive funding in support of their Edalex Credentialate Alliance project, as part of the Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance (GVEIA) program.

The Alliance aims to support partnerships between Victorian EdTech companies, Victorian education institutions and international organisations, to test and promote efficacy of Victorian EdTech products for export growth. The initiative is being delivered by EduGrowth and is funded by the Victorian Government as part of their $33.4 million commitment to the short-term economic recovery of the international education sector, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be delivering this important program for the Victorian Government to connect EdTech companies, education providers and researchers to document the impact of EdTech tools on learners.” says David Linke, Managing Director of EduGrowth. “Edalex is one of the key innovators paving the way for Victorian and Australian EdTech. We were impressed with the quality of their submission and strength of their partner organisations - a testament to Edalex's hardworking team and their commitment to education innovation,” he goes on to say.

Edalex’s project, or Innovation Sprint - aimed at increasing learners’ confidence to express their workplace skills and the ability for employers to use evidence generated as a signal to hire - establishes active collaboration between international universities and nonprofit organisations. Joining the Edalex Credentialate Alliance partnership is Education Design Lab, a US national nonprofit with deep experience in improved career pathway visibility for historically-underserved learners, the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne School of Professional and Continuing Education (MSPACE) and the University of Dayton’s Institute of Applied Creativity for Transformation (IACT), each experienced institutions in offering microcredentials, recognised by digital badges.

All of the partners share a desire to improve employability outcomes for learners and see immense benefit to learners, employers and institutions in having increased transparency and personalised evidence. Naomi Boyer, PhD, Senior Director of Skills and Data Ecosystem at Education Design Lab says: “There is a global benefit to creating shared understandings of the employer and social, high demand 21st century skills, to create a robust talent pipeline and successful citizenry, by using innovative skills mapping and digital credential award we are creating a network of (l)earner visibility in the marketplace”

“The project will address the increasing need for education institutions to provide appropriate tools and resources for learners to bridge the learner-to-earner gap and meet the needs of industry for job-ready graduates,” says Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “We're incredibly grateful to Global Victoria and EduGrowth for providing funding, research support and the vehicle for this research initiative,” he continues. “We’re excited to investigate the efficacy of personalised learner Evidence Records produced by our Credentialate platform and how it can improve employability outcomes for learners through our partners, while helping address a talent shortage for employers,” he finishes.

The overall objective of the GVEIA program is to establish Victoria as Australia’s education innovation hub which incorporates all the virtues of the triple-helix innovation model. The program will extend that model to include the efficacy and showcasing of innovation in the education sector that is an absolute prerequisite to large-scale education innovation. Learn more at https://edugrowth.org.au/edtech-innovation-alliance-program/.

About Edalex

Learning gets personal – View content and credentials through a new lens

Edalex is an edTech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement. Founded in 2016, Edalex develops technology solutions that extract hidden value from educational data to make it accessible and more meaningful. Edalex brings together the team behind the CODiE award-winning openEQUELLA open source platform that centrally houses teaching and learning, research, media and library content.

In 2019, Edalex launched Credentialate the world's first Credential Evidence Platform that helps discover and share evidence of workplace skills and analyse competency achievement across an institution like never before. Skills-First Evidence Alignment is available for the first time globally through the Credentialate platform.

Find out more at: edalex.com