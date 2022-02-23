ECA Marketing Announces New Milestone: $20 Billion of Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium

/EIN News/ -- Eden Prairie, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota -

ECA Marketing, an industry leading Independent Marketing Organization for over 25 years, has just surpassed $20 Billion in Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium since its humble beginnings in 1987. Joe Aldrich, the Chief Financial Officer stated, “ECA has seen double digit growth over the past several years including last year’s (2021) record-breaking production of $2.16 billion.”

The continued growth confirms the power of ECA Marketing’s distribution channel which is comprised of a national network of independent agents and financial advisors. Since the agents and advisors are independent, their partnership with ECA is built on a principle of mutual benefit and support. Ultimately it was the agents and advisors out in the field doing the hard work of helping clients with their financial needs, which lead to the stellar achievement.

Joe Spillman, President of ECA Marketing commented, “One reason we have continued to surpass sales milestones is because of shifting demographics where consumer demand for guarantees and lifetime income annuities has increased, because fixed annuities are often the preferred financial solution for millions of retiring baby boomers seeking an income they can’t outlive.”

Field agents frequently comment that, “ECA Marketing has the best back office in the industry.” Stephanie Dahl the Chief Operating Officer admitted, “I am partial, but believe ECA is the best and we have the experience to back it up.”

Mr. Spillman also noted that ECA’s commitment to innovation and providing value to their independent agent network has been instrumental to their success, and is part of their competitive advantage. The “ECA Advantage” includes innovative marketing programs, business tools, and dependable back office support to make the agents job of working with clients a more efficient and effortless task.

ECA Marketing is a National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization doing business in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. ECA Marketing’s mission is to provide agents with quality sales platforms and exclusive selling systems to reach out to more clients and aide in providing the best products to fit within that system. In keeping with that mission, ECA Marketing has secured exclusive agreements with top notch sales and mentoring programs including: BHFM, 5Q and Quantum Marketing.

ECA Marketing's Management currently sits on the Field Advisory Councils of six carriers and is one of the country’s largest Independent Marketing Organizations. With 51 employees comprising over 430 years of experience. More information on their programs and carriers can be found on their website www.ecamarketing.com.

