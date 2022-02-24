Industry Expert, Okie Emuoyibo, joins empatiX Consulting

Okie Emuoyibo joins empatiX Consulting Combining empathy, data and experience.

Bringing Extensive Analytical and Strategy Consulting to the Team

Okie’s multi-faceted experience helps to address the needs of clients today bringing forth a truly diverse skill set. Okie is relentless in solving complex problems in a meaningful way...” — Jess Horkan, empatiX co-founder

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today empatiX Consulting officially announces that research and strategy industry expert, Okie Emuoyibo, will be joining the team.

empatiX Consulting is growing and thrilled to see clients gravitating toward modernized approaches to research and strategy. Okie will be a vital part in helping the team further advance approaches and support a truly human-centered approach to strategy consulting.

Okie comes to empatiX Consulting with a wealth of experience that includes:

• Deep analytical expertise

• Incredible grasp of technology + how to best leverage it to provide robust and agile solutions to clients

• Invaluable ability to define problems and create meaningful solutions for clients

• A true thirst for knowledge with a deep desire to continue learning

empatiX co-Founder Jess Horkan adds, “I have had the joy of collaborating with Okie. He is a genuine person that adds value to everything that he touches. Okie’s multi-faceted experience helps to address the needs of clients today bringing forth a truly diverse skill set. Okie is relentless in solving complex problems in a meaningful way, pulling from his experience across strategy, insights, and technology. We are beyond thrilled to have Okie on board!”

Not only does Okie bring the business acumen needed to meet the needs of clients, but his own personal values also align with the company values that empatiX works hard to uphold. Okie adds, “I am eager to join the empatiX team and continue to advance areas that are important to me – the ability to learn and meet the needs of diverse clients, while also helping to grow the organization.”

To that end, Okie will take a key role in advancing the college/post graduate program at empatiX by using his own experience to train the next generation of strategy consulting leaders. The training program will build the expertise needed to support a varied list of clients from Blue Cross Blue Shield to Facebook.

The addition of Okie to the empatiX team helps to add further expertise in a quickly growing business. empatiX is proud to add to its roster of clients in just the first few weeks of the year, while also advancing its Digital Cooperative solution to support client demands for agile insights initiatives.

Co-Founder Brian Cruikshank adds, “We have so much to be grateful for as an organization and I am ecstatic to welcome Okie to the team and build our offerings and exceptional service to our clients!”

About empatiX Consulting: empatiX Consulting works to make sense of data and research insights and help guide client strategies. We operate at the intersection of empathy + data + experience, is our team of experts who help clients drive their business forward. We are a boutique consultancy that offers a personal touch that you do not often receive at the big firms. We are knowledgeable strategists that use our decades of experience to efficiently blend strategy, insights, and activation to drive business outcomes. The core industries we serve include insurance, banking, tech services + hardware, retail, healthcare, and tech platforms. We focus on building agile solutions to drive efficiency and pride ourselves on leveraging new tools + approaches to connect data and synthesize insights.