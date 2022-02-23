Submit Release
F&G Advisory Committee will meet March 2 in person and on Zoom

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Sportsmen and Landowner Advisory Committee will be meeting on March 2 in Boise at Fish and Game’s headquarters office. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed live via Zoom.

  • When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Where: 600 S. Walnut St., Boise
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST (meeting times are approximate)

Those interested can watch the meeting via the Zoom link below:

Link: https://zoom.us/j/94491026114

Meeting ID: 944 9102 6114

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

