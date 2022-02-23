Interstate 29 Scheduled to Reopen from Watertown to North Dakota Border at 10 a.m.

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Interstate 29 will reopen both northbound and southbound from the city of Watertown to the North Dakota border beginning at 10 a.m.

At this time, I-29 remains closed from the South Dakota border north to the city of Fargo.

No Travel Advisories are still in effect for the majority of NE South Dakota due to blizzard-like conditions. The combination of the snow and wind will lead to visibilities frequently reduced below one-half mile.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

