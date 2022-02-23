Growing fast foods and restaurant chains have given a bloom to the global weight loss and obesity management market. Significant innovation and new product launches have propelled the demand of the market. However, stringent government regulations for weight Loss and Obesity Management has decreased the demand of the market.

/EIN News/ -- HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2029, Global Industry Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis Report by Product, By End Use, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, February 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report "Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2029". An excellent Weight Loss and Obesity Management market document concentrates on the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis.

The report highlights top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, this market report includes top to bottom analysis and evaluation of various market related factors that plays key role for better decision making. This market survey report also analyses the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. Weight Loss and Obesity Management Report not only recognizes emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently.

The global market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 38,541.94 million by 2029 from USD 18,699.18 million in 2021. Rising demand for non-alcoholic drinks, including fruit juices and energy drinks, thus driving the global weight loss and obesity management market growth.

Available Exclusive Sample of Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Report in PDF Version Download @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-weight-loss-and-obesity-management-market



Key Players (Total 25 Featured)

Herbalife International of America, Inc

ABH Pharma Inc

Vitaco

Amway Corp

Stepan Company

GNC Holdings, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Shaklee Corporation

Nu Skin Enterprises

Atlantic Multipower UK Ltd

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Bionova

DSM

American Health

Omega Protein Corporation

Integrated BioPharma, Inc

Bio-Tech Pharmacal

The Himalaya Drug Company

Pharmavite

Ricola

BLACKMORES

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-weight-loss-and-obesity-management-market



Market Outlook and Segmentation

By Product Type Dietary Supplements Meal Replacements

By Product Form Soft Gels Tablets Capsule Powders Gummies & Jellies Premixes Liquids Others

By Nature Conventional Clean Labelled

By Category Prescribed Over the Counter (OTC)

By End User Demography Under 18 Years 18 To 35 Years 35 To 50 Years And Above 50 Years

By Distribution Channel Store Based Non-Stored Based

By Country North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Zealand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait U.A.E Oman Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Check in Depth Detailed of Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-weight-loss-and-obesity-management-market



Market Growth & Trends

Obesity impacts the health of an individual in several ways, such as it may increase the risks of chronic diseases declining the life expectancy of individuals. Various diets, devices, and drugs are utilized with the purpose of controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals in these management programs. It is measured by Body Mass Index (BMI). Various methods used for management of weight loss & obesity are drugs, dietary supplements, weight loss surgery, and exercising. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) information, when the Body-Mass-Index is greater than/equal to 25, the person is categorized as overweight and Body Mass Index (BMI) above 30 is classified as obese.

The use of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes market report outshining. This market research report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The market report has been particularly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). The persuasive market document works as the most excellent solution to know the trends and opportunities in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management industry.

In addition, increase in preference for junk food, physical inactivity, hectic routine, and growing stress are causing people to consume fast food, which will further influence the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Share. Furthermore, growing adoption of online weight loss and weight management programs, government initiatives for creating awareness, and rise in disposable income in developing economies will positively affect the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in the rate of childhood obesity and emerging nations extend profitable opportunities to the market.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

Overview Executive summary Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Startup Companies Scenario Weight Loss and Obesity Management - Industry Market Entry Scenario Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Forces Strategic analysis Weight Loss and Obesity Management - By Segmentation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion) Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Industry / Segment Competition landscape Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Key Company List by Country Company Analysis Appendix Methodology

View Detailed Table of Content and Respective Fact and Figures about This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-weight-loss-and-obesity-management-market



Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the global weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into dietary supplements and meal replacements. In 2022, dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing obese population, rising consumer awareness regarding low-calorie food and beverages in developing economies.

is segmented into dietary supplements and meal replacements. In 2022, dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing obese population, rising consumer awareness regarding low-calorie food and beverages in developing economies. On the basis of product form, the global weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into the soft gels, tablets, capsule, powders, gummies & jellies, premixes, liquids, and others. In 2022, powder segment is expected to dominate the market due to easy to use nature of powder form as compared to other forms of weight loss and obesity management.

On the basis of nature, the global weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into the conventional and clean labelled. In 2022, conventional segment is expected to dominate the market due to growing demand for organic, naturally grown products.

On the basis of category, the global weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into prescribed and over the counter (OTC). In 2022, Over the Counter (OTC) segment is expected to dominate the market due to growing popularity of OTCs for weight loss and obesity management.

On the basis of end user, the global weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into under 18 years, 18 to 35 years, 35 to 50 years, and above 50 years. In 2022, 18 To 35 years segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in the rate of childhood obesity.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into the store based and non-stored based. In 2022, non-stored based segment is expected to dominate the market due to emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking for customization or if any Query reach to us @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-weight-loss-and-obesity-management-market



The report answers questions such as:

1) What is the market size, market share and forecast of the Market?

2) What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market trends during the forecast period?

3) Which are the products/segmentation/applications/key areas to invest in over the forecast period (2022-2029) in the Market?

4) What is the competitive landscape for opportunities in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market analysis?

5) What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Forecast?

6) What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market?

7) What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Market?





Key Findings

In July 2021, according to Cision US Inc., Body Complete Rx (BCRX) launched their TRIM line, its exclusive plant-based, vegan weight management supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe. The supplement offer benefits such as improve energy, nutrition and helps in weight management.

In October 2020, according to GlobeNewswire, Inc., Meticore launched new weight loss supplement for men and women. The supplement helps in boosting the metabolism as it helps in increasing the temperature of internal cells, which results in metabolism regeneration. The formula is made with the help of six superior quality plant-based nutrients and herbal extracts coupled with Meticore pills.

Browse Regional Related Reports:

North America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Asia-Pacific Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com