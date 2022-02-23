Gas Detection Equipment Sales to Reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2032; Demand of Portable Gas Detection Equipment to Pick Up At 3.9% CAGR - Fact.MR Analysis

Gas Detection Equipment Market Analysis by Type (Fixed, Portable Gas Detection Equipment), by End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Government & Military, Manufacturing), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresee a thriving growth in gas detection equipment demand. The global gas detection equipment market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during 2022-2032 and surpass the value of USD 2.6 Bn by the end of 2032. The global detection equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 14 Billion, however the gas detection equipment holds a market share of 11% in it.



With the growth in emphasis on ensuring workers’ safety across various end-use industries around the world has provided an impetus to adoption of several protective systems such as gas detection equipment. Several industrial standards, along with governmental norms and regulations implemented to ensure safety and health of laborers in manufacturing industries has necessitated requirement for gas detection equipment.

Manufacturers around the world are developing smart gas detection equipment by directing their focus toward implementation of innovative wireless technology, and robust integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. Rapid adoption of smart gas detection equipment, which enable remote notifications, are likely to be a major factor contributing to expansion of the global gas detection equipment market in the near future.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Gas Detection Equipment Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=460

The gas detection industry is at different stages of growth globally. The need to comply with increasingly tough safety and environmental regulations is driving investment in toxic and combustible gas detectors among oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and mining customers.

Industrial accidents, such as the 2010 catastrophic explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oilrig, continue to emphasize the need for better process measurements and safety warning systems. Moreover the Total’s Elgin platform gas leak that took place in March 2012 has raised serious concerns and is pushing Governments and regulatory bodies to propose stricter safety regulations. The occurrence of these incidents, across the globe, that involve hazards due to asphyxiation, explosions and threat to life are a constant reminder of the need for constant monitoring and detection solutions.

Key Segments Covered

By Type :-

Fixed

Portable

By End User :-

Oil & Gas

Mining

Government & Military

Manufacturing

Others





By Region :-

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis of Lab Automation Market

The demand for gas detection equipment in U.S based industries is gaining huge traction on the back of illness caused by harmful gases such as carbon monoxide (CO) and sulfur dioxide (SO2). The U.S government have implemented mandatory regulations regarding the adoption of gas detection equipment so as to ensure health and safety of employees and workers in various manufacturing industries. U.S based gas detection equipment market will continue to dominate the North America region, in terms of value and volume.

Robust investments in R&D activities, which have driven innovation, have extensively fueled the growth of manufacturing and oil & gas industries. This has further shaped the demand for protective products such as gas detection equipment in these industries for a wide range of applications. The manufacturing and oil & gas industries will prevail as the largest end-users of gas detection equipment. However, U.S is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

To learn more about Gas Detection Equipment Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=460

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading providers of gas detection equipment, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the gas detection equipment business has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as production sites & capacities, product portfolios, channel partners, prominent consumers and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the gas detection equipment market.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key gas detection equipment manufacturers in its report are 3M Company, Analytical Technology Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Emerson Electric Co., Enmet LLC., ESP SAFETY INC., Fortive Corporation, Gas Measurement Instruments Limited., Gastech Australia Pty Ltd, General Electric Company, Global Detection Systems Corp., Halma plc, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, RKI Instruments, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trolex Ltd and United Technologies Corporation

Segment Wise Analysis

The rising initiatives to change old and outdated type of gas detection equipment in all the industries including oil & gas and mining sector, which is favoring the progression of this market. Building automation is projected to appear as a key end-use segment for portable type of product. The portable gas detection equipment is estimated to be valued at USD 341 Mn in 2022 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by the end of 2032.

Oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining are several end use industries with high possibilities of gas leakage, which can result into several destruction to employees and workplace at their respective units. The use of gas detection equipment in oil & gas industries is expected to grow 1.8X, which results to reach the valuation at USD 944 Mn by the end of 2032.

In some serious cases, there is probability of employee’s deaths due to suffocation. In order to minimize or avoid such circumstances, numerous companies around the world are increasing the focus on integrating different safety measures like gas detection equipment. The mining as end users is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period of 2022-2032.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Gas Detection Equipment Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/460

Check out more studies related to Technology Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Global Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The global outbreak of coronavirus has caused a devastating impact on the global economy. The cryogenic submerged motor pumps market has also been witnessing major downfall due to uncertainty in end use industries. Key players in end use industries are either cancelling or postponing investments due to economic volatility which may cause global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market to witness sluggish growth.

Driving Factors of PET Containers In U.S – U.S have witnessed the rapid penetration of modern retail outlets, especially in the urban areas, which have indirectly affected the market for PET containers. Easy admittance towards hypermarkets and supermarkets has enabled an increase in the consumption of beverages, such as soft drinks, in PET containers.

Top Companies in Belt Loaders Market – The global belt loaders market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583