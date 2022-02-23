Piazza Alta - The Latest Addition to Philadelphia’s Multifamily Skyline, Supplied by Mega Supply Pro

Piazza Alta is the latest addition to the multifamily landscape of Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood. For the kitchens Mega Supply Pro supplied custom cabinetry with soft-close drawers, a range of stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, stylish slab backsplashes, excellent plumbing fixtures with professional oversized sinks, and smart under-cabinet LED lights. Piazza Alta's bathrooms have greatly benefitted from Mega Supply Pro's expertise in sourcing bathroom cabinetry, from medicine cabinets with LED lighted mirrors, to custom vanities with ample storage and solid surface countertops.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piazza Alta is the latest addition to the multifamily landscape of Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood. Part of the Piazza mixed use complex, the Alta building offers its residents a wide range of unit layouts – from penthouses to studio apartments.Special attention was paid by BKV Group, the architects behind the project, to facilitating the synergy between air, light, and sound inside every unit of the building. The living spaces have been designed for abundance of natural light, – an objective made possible with the help of Mega Supply Pro 's partnership with a local manufacturer of custom oversized aluminum windows. Over a thousand of tilt & turn, casement, and picture windows were designed, manufactured, and delivered by Mega Supply Pro's procurement and logistics experts.Mega Supply Pro's exceptionally wide spectrum of sourcing options for interior finishes made it possible to depart from the tired cookie-cutter approach to designing apartment interiors. Alta's innovative approach to celebrating its residents' individual tastes and stylistic preferences is emphasized by the availability of four distinct stylistic directions, including Scandinavian, Sleek, Classic, and Penthouse. Each of the aesthetic choices comes with a different set of fixtures, finishes, appliances, and color schemes that bring about each look.What all Alta apartments do have in common is the quality of finishes and materials used to create the perfect welcoming home. With Mega working on high volumes and low margins directly with manufacturers, the project developers were able to get access to products they never thought would be financially feasible.Brazilian Oak hardwood floors in living areas, world-class custom carpentry, millwork and trim, recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every bedroom, future-proof energy-saving tilt & turn windows are just some of the products procured and supplied by Mega Supply Pro for the Piazza Alta building. With the in-unit ventless washer/dryer combos being the cherry on the top.For the kitchens Mega Supply Pro supplied custom cabinetry equipped with soft-close drawers, a full range of stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, stylish slab backsplashes, excellent plumbing fixtures with professional oversized sinks, and smart under-cabinet LED lighting.The spa-quality bathrooms at the Alta are equipped with glass shower doors, in-wall niches and, shower benches for utmost convenience. The latest water-saving toilets, waterfall rain showerheads, and body spray shower panels with massage jets offer unparalleled hygiene, as well as major bragging rights. Aside from all that, Piazza Alta's bathrooms have greatly benefitted from Mega Supply Pro's expertise in sourcing bathroom cabinetry, from medicine cabinets with LED lighted mirrors, to custom vanities with ample storage and solid surface countertops. Special attention has been paid to plumbing fixtures – Mega was able to supply excellent packages of matching undermount sinks, faucets, drains, and luxurious oversized soaking tubs.From the exceptional quality raw materials to the exquisite interior finishes, every element of Piazza Alta has been meticulously and sustainably engineered for the ultimate living experience. Borrowing inspiration from the surrounding neighborhoods into its unique architecture and design, Alta is currently in the process of getting a cool rooftop pool club designed by Digsau Architects. This urban landscape sky garden built in the style of ancient ruin will offer its guests 20,000 sq.ft. of water surface, sun decks, outdoor kitchens, cabanas, and other amenities, materials for which are currently being sourced and delivered by Mega Supply Pro.Mega Supply Pro works with your budget and schedule to source and deliver building materials and finishes for multifamily and mixed-use projects directly from manufacturers. We will take care of all logistics and coordination so you can focus on doing what you do best. From plumbing fixtures and appliances to windows and flooring – we'll get you what you need, when you need it, with no headaches or logistical nightmares, even in today's supply chain climate. Contact us for a free quote on building materials, finishes, appliances, and fixtures for your multifamily or mixed use project.

Mega Supply Pro is a manufacturer-direct supplier of building materials and finishes for multifamily and mixed use projects.