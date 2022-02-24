Former Brand Analyst for OpSec Files Unpaid Overtime Complaint Alleging Misclassification
Collective action lawsuit filed on behalf of former employee and other similarly situated employeesBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday February 16, 2022, The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, LLP filed a collective action lawsuit against OpSec Security, Inc. and OpSec Online, LLC (collectively “OpSec”). The Complaint was filed on behalf of a former employee (“Plaintiff”) of OpSec and similarly sitauted employees to recover unpaid overtime wages.
Plaintiff worked as a Brand Analyst for OpSec. According to the Complaint, Plaintiff and other Brand Analysts, Senior Brand Analysts and employees who held similar positions were responsible for reviewing OpSec’s software in order to check for illegitimate activity that could potentially impact OpSec’s clients, which includes the receipt of counterfeit goods, trademark misuse or copyright infringements. To perform their tasks, Plaintiff and other similary situated employees were required to follow specific processes that centered on having to review large data sets and generate routine reports.
Plaintiff alleges that OpSec violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) by misclassifying Brand Analysts, Senior Brand Analysts and others similarly situated as salaried employees exempt from the overtime requirements. As a result, Plaintiff claims that she and other Brand Analysts, Senior Brand Analysts and other similarly situated employees were denied overtime wages. Plaintiff claims that although she routinely worked more than forty (40) hours per week, she failed to receive “time-and-a-half” her regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.
One of Plaintiff’s attorneys, Benjamin L. Davis, III of The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, explains that “when an employee is not actually performing administrative or managerial work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”
Additional information regarding how other employees of OpSec can join this case can be found here or by calling The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is titled Emily Hanigan v. OpSec Security, Inc., et al., Case No.: 1-22-cv-00064-REP (U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho).
The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, LLP are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firms have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits. Both firms are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.
