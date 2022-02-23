School Uniform Market Size Is Expected to Reach $25.0 Billion by 2030 Registering A CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global school uniform market was estimated at $6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $25.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Surge in number of schools in developing countries, government initiatives and support for primary education, and emphasis on sports & extracurricular activities drive the growth of the global school uniform market. On the other hand, transition toward business casuals from traditional wear impedes the growth to some extent. However, innovation in fabric material and adoption of sustainable textiles are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of schools and colleges in the majority of countries, which in turn gave way to a steep decline in demand for school uniforms from the end users. Also, the disrupted supply chain impacted the market negatively.

However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The global school uniform marketis analyzed across type, form, material, and region. Based on type, the shirts segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The tracksuits segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on form, the traditional wear segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The sportswear segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global school uniform market report include Beleza Pty Ltd, Dennis Uniform, Donya Uniforms Private Limited, GS International, Zeco LTD., LT Apparel Group, Schoolwear House, Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd,Trutex, and The Uniform Company.These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

