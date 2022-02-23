Cocoa Market Is Your Best Bet To Grow | Cocoa Market Is Expected to Reach $15.5 billion by 2027

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to Allied Market Research, the global cocoa market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2030. There are actually very few people out there who don’t really crave for chocolate. And, recently, organic chocolate has come up as one of the latest innovations within the market, since consumer demands, for the same, have experienced a steep incline in the past couple of years. However, the major winner is always the gourmet or premium chocolate segment. The formation and expansion of the chocolate market hinged on a smart union of Old World and New World.

It is projected that around half percentage of the cocoa produced globally is utilized for making chocolates. And, the huge demand for chocolates is certainly the prime factor heightening the demand for cocoa in the global market. A power pack of minerals and antioxidants, chocolate is increasingly being used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, confectionery, food & beverages, and others.

Growing demand for chocolates and VSS-compliant production drive the growth of the global cocoa market. However, availability of substitutes of cocoa and dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growing demand for specialty cocoa and storytelling is the trending marketing strategy present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Based on the insights of various CXOs of leading companies, the cocoa market players are emphasizing on storytelling as a tool for marketing. The customers and the consumers are highly captivated by the stories behind the products they buy and consume. The story behind the product may greatly influence the buying decision of the customer. The manufacturers and the processors of the chocolate and cocoa products are paying utmost attention to storytelling in their branding strategies. The consumers are interested to know the stories behind a product and this gives an opportunity to the cocoa manufacturers and traders to highlight the story behind the origin of the cocoa, especially in case of the specialty cocoa. Mostly, the storytelling strategy is used by the chocolate manufacturing companies showing cocoa beans and cacao tress in their advertising. Nestle Kit-Kat and Cadbury Bournville are the examples of chocolate brands that use storytelling strategies.

Moreover, the CXOs further added that the demand for high quality chocolates in Europe is driving the demand for specialty cocoa and fine flavor cocoa. These two cocoas are available in less quantity and are very much popular for their taste and quality. Hence, the demand for the specialty cocoa and fine flavor cocoa is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing application of cocoa in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, and confectionery, is boosting the growth of the global cocoa market.

Download Sample PDF (367 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11372

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a moderate impact on the global cocoa market.

The pandemic imposed lockdown, due to which, cocoa manufacturing hubs were temporarily closed and the whole supply chain was disrupted, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

However, the mainstream cocoa consumption remained stable.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cocoa market based on product type, process, nature, quality, application, and region.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 91% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the organic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11372?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the confectionary segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the animal feed segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cocoa-market/purchase-options

Leading players of the global cocoa market analyzed in the research include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

Related Report :

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-baby-infant-formula-market-A10849

Microalgae Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/microalgae-market-A13419

Red Wine Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/red-wine-market-A13400

Instant Dry Yeast Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/instant-dry-yeast-market-A13175

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Read more: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/have-you-heard-cocoa-market-is-your-best-bet-to-grow-cocoa-market-is-expected-to-reach-15-5-billion-by-2027#ixzz7LkUgs0CT