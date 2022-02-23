B.J. Sonderman Joins RedKey Realty as Director of Agent Success
With 19+ years of Residential Real Estate Sales and Management Experience, Sonderman will Help Agents and Assist Leadership Team
It is so refreshing to join an agency that prioritizes agent growth and education, where a people-first approach takes precedence.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis, a top-performing, independent real estate agency, has named B.J. Sonderman as the company’s new Director of Agent Success in the West office. With an impressive background of over 19 years in the industry, Sonderman will help RedKey agents accomplish their goals while assisting the leadership team in attracting and retaining top talent in the area.
— B.J. Sonderman
“We are so excited to have B.J. Sonderman join the team at RedKey,” said Jill Butler, CEO and Founder of RedKey Realty Leaders. “His experience as a mentor and expert in the industry will help us continue to uphold our commitment to cultivating agent success. He is a welcome addition to our growing community.”
At RedKey Realty Leaders, there is a strong emphasis placed on agent growth and continued education. In 2020, the agency unveiled its RedKey Training and Media Center, equipped with video and audio studios, training classrooms, and access to RedKey’s marketing department. Current and aspiring realtors can also take courses developed and taught by the RedKey leadership team and obtain assistance in passing their licensure examinations. In line with the many resources available to RedKey agents, Directors of Agent Success work closely with agents to identify opportunities for growth and ensure success in a fast-paced, competitive housing market.
As a seasoned executive with years of experience serving in top management positions at local real estate organizations, Sonderman has led and overseen multiple teams of talented sales and client relations professionals. In 2017, he was named Broker/Manager of the year by St. Louis REALTORS®, a title awarded to top managers in the area who have shown an unparalleled commitment to helping their associates succeed in the communities they serve. The following year, he was placed in the top 5% of all NRT, LLC Broker/Managers. Sonderman enjoys cultivating client relationships and improving leadership practices, working at both the strategy and execution levels to generate and grow revenue.
“It is so refreshing to join an agency that prioritizes agent growth and education, where a people-first approach takes precedence,” said Sonderman. “Helping teams develop and apply their skill sets and watching their business grow as a result is an extremely rewarding process. It is something I take great pride in, and I can’t wait to apply this passion to my new role at RedKey.”
Sonderman moved to St. Louis 22 years ago from Southeast Missouri, and is an active member of several local real estate committees including St. Louis REALTORS®. He enjoys music and classic cars, owning a 1964 1/2 Mustang convertible that he has had since high school. He is also the proud multiyear champion of a Midwest region traveling sand drag racing circuit. He currently resides in St. Charles County with his wife and four daughters.
About RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis
RedKey Realty Leaders is an independent real estate agency founded in 2012 on the basis of love, service, and fun. RedKey agents and staff showcase their love for their work and the industry by providing top-shelf client service. In addition to growing 300% in their first year, RedKey has consistently—and significantly— out-performed the market in both sales amounts and volume. In October 2015, RedKey opened a second office in Chesterfield. Named a top-25 real estate company by the St. Louis Business Journal, RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis attracts top agents committed to, and passionate about, their clients and the community in which they live and work. For more, www.redkeystlouis.com or 314-692-7200.
