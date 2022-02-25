Ket Imaging Featured in Innovations of the World: Market Leaders in Light-based Tissue Assessment Diagnostic Devices

Calgary-based Kent Imaging is forging an exciting new path in the world of medical technology.

We’re at the tip of the iceberg of what Kent is going to be able to develop and bring to market over the next five to 10 years.” — Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is excited to be featured in Innovations of the World in the Innovate Alberta series. The Innovate publication showcases and connects the top 100 innovation success stories from the most exciting cities around the world.

Today, there are more than 200 SnapshotNIR devices in clinical use across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. SnapshotNIR is a non-invasive, handheld imaging tool that uses near-infrared light to measure microvascular tissue oxygen saturation, which is a key indicator of tissue health.

Kent Imaging is on the cusp of what innovative MedTech tools and technology can be developed in the next 5-10 years. Kent is changing the game in medical imaging and is working to improve the way physicians practice by reducing complications and improving outcomes for their patients. Delve into the history of the company and where they are heading by reading the full article.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com