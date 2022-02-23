Dumplings, rolls and bowls restaurant, JACKNIFE, announces Madison grand opening
The innovative fast-casual restaurant opens March 14 featuring robotics, self-ordering kiosks and interactive displays
JACKNIFE brings a brand new concept to Madison: quick service, quality sushi, and a health-conscious outlook. This new model provides accessible, convenient options – with a focus on sustainability.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After celebrating RED’s ten-year anniversary earlier this year, founders Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich announced their latest culinary endeavor: JACKNIFE. Born from the idea that fast-casual food can be healthy (and tasty), JACKNIFE takes fresh, high quality ingredients and carefully crafts them into excitingly delicious food for customers to enjoy in a flash. It is with excitement that the team announces JACKNIFE’s grand opening on March 14, 2022 with a 4,500 sq feet ground floor space in the newly-constructed Arden Building at 1050 East Washington Ave.
With innovation and convenience top of mind, JACKNIFE will offer a tech-forward approach embedded in its core for take-out and delivery. Including new technology such as robotics, online ordering, self-ordering kiosk automation with interactive displays, and convenient drive-up spaces to ensure efficiency and simplicity in the ordering and pick-up experience. Guests can expect a digital ordering experience without losing the personalized hospitality RED is known for.
“This felt like the perfect time to diversify our business as the restaurant industry and dining space experience has changed exponentially through the pandemic,” says Zhykharevich. “Today’s customers prioritize efficiency more than ever, especially with more people working from home and kids activities resuming. JACKNIFE will be a new generation: simple and convenient, yet satisfying, fun, and healthy — a younger version of RED that possesses more energy and long-term goals.”
JACKNIFE’s menu will consist of three main sections: homemade dumplings, sushi rolls, and bowls (warm bowls, poke bowls, salad bowls, cold bowls), as well as convenient grab and go items. As guests dine-in, they will enjoy a modern decor with an upbeat and bright urban vibe created in collaboration with Matt Tills from Motis Architectural Studio and Anastasia Craig from Pink House Design (the same team that built RED’s space), with branding by GRIP, a Chicago based design firm. The interior finishes and seating area will create a high energy environment with seating for approximately 40 persons inside, and an existing outdoor seating area to supplement during warmer months.
“JACKNIFE is bringing an entirely new concept to the Madison area: quick service, quality sushi, with a health-conscious consumer focus,” says Yip. “This new business model will provide accessible and convenient options for sushi lovers, but also will focus on sustainability, using local farmers' produce. JACKNIFE presents an amazing opportunity for our existing team at RED to create an innovative new offering and bring our community healthy, delicious, yet comforting and satisfying food.”
Prepare to experience the life of JACKNIFE by dine-in or take-out and expect high-quality, healthy food. A lifestyle of convenience to support the way you roll.
To follow along on the journey to opening day, follow @ilovejacknife on Instagram and Facebook – and sign up at www.getjacknife.com to receive JACKNIFE news, specials and happenings to come.
