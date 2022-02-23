Bridge Rehabilitation Project to Begin on Route 22 in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin next week on Route 22 in Lebanon County. The bridge spans Kevins Run at Yingst Drive in Union Township.

The project consists of rehabilitating the existing concrete arch culvert with a corrugated structural aluminum arch plate liner and minor roadway work.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, February 28. Work will be performed off the road, so there will be no impacts to traffic on Route 22. Yingst Drive traffic will be flagged, as needed.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a project to rehabilitate three concrete arch culverts in Lebanon County. In addition to the work expected to begin next week on Route 22, concrete arch culverts on Route 72 over a tributary to Swatara Creek in Union Township, and Route 22 over Indiantown Run in East Hanover Township also will be rehabilitated. Updated press releases will be issued for each bridge.

Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,133,589 project. Work on all three bridges is expected to be completed by November 22, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

