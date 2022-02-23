Roads in PennDOT's Northwest Region Closed Due to Flooding – UPDATED at 11:30 AM

The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to high water and flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Crawford County:

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township;

Sparta Street/ Fish Flats Road/Britton Run Road (Route 1041) – Closed from Route 77 in Sparta Township to Garland Street (Route 1022) in the Borough of Centerville;

Mystic Park Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Route 8 in the Borough of Hydetown to Freemont Street in Steuben Township; and

McClellan Street (Route 1006) – Closed from Grant Street (Route 1025) in the Borough of Cambridge Springs to Old Plank Road (Route 1019) in Venango Township.

Erie County:

Route 6 – Closed from Main Street in Mill Village to Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township; and

Pleasant Street (Route 2018) – Closed from Main Street in the Borough of Elgin to Route 89 in Concord Township.

Forest County:

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) – Closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township.

Warren County: