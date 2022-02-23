Spirometers Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 9.30% by 2026, Examines DelveInsight

The demand for Spirometers is primarily attributed to the global prevalence of respiratory disorders like asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, the growing aging population, and technological progress. All these factors will directly lead to a surge in the Spirometers market.

DelveInsight's Spirometers Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Spirometers Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Spirometers Market.

Some of the essential factors from the Spirometers Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth and occupy the largest share in the Spirometers market.

Key Spirometers companies proactively developing novel devices include names such as Hill Rom, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical Inc., Fukuda Sangyo Co., Ltd., Chest M.I., Inc., Midmark Corporation, Futuremed USA, COSMED, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Schiller AG, MIR, Sibelmed, Smiths Medical PLC, Vitalograph, Jones Medical Instrument Company, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Medikro Oy, Clarity Medical, KoKo PFT and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that Global Spirometers Market was valued at USD 943.74 million in 2020 , growing at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, is anticipated to reach USD 1,588.32 million by 2026.

in , growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, is anticipated to reach by 2026. In July 2021, Tidal Medical Technologies announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for emergency use of the InSee incentive spirometer accessory for quantitatively tracking patient usage of Vyaire Medical's AirLife incentive spirometer, as an aid in the treatment of respiratory conditions by patients with COVID-19 in hospital settings.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for emergency use of the InSee incentive spirometer accessory for quantitatively tracking patient usage of Vyaire Medical's AirLife incentive spirometer, as an aid in the treatment of respiratory conditions by patients with COVID-19 in hospital settings. In J anuary 2020 , US FDA approved NuvoAir's connected spirometer device. Air Next is designed for patients with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Respiratory monitor maker NuvoAir (formerly Pond Healthcare Innovation) has picked up its first FDA 510(k) for Air Next, a portable and connected home-use spirometer device.

, US FDA approved connected spirometer device. is designed for patients with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Respiratory monitor maker NuvoAir (formerly Pond Healthcare Innovation) has picked up its first FDA 510(k) for Air Next, a portable and connected home-use spirometer device. In September 2020, a medical breath analysis company, Bedfont Scientific launched an incentive spirometer, Breathacise.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Spirometers, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Spirometers Medical Device Report

Spirometers Overview

Spirometers are devices used to determine the amount of air exhaled and inhaled by the lungs during respiratory treatment. Spirometers measure how much air can be breathed in and out of the lungs, as well as how easy and fast it may be able to blow the air out of the lungs. Spirometry is suggested if a person is suffering from wheezing, shortness of breath, or a cough.

Spirometers Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Spirometers market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the Global Spirometers market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is due to the high adoption of technological advancements and the improved reimbursement policies owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure by the US government.

Europe and Asia-Pacific region have the future potential growth for the Global Spirometers market. This is owing to the rising burden of the geriatric population in the European region countries and Asian countries. Rising product launch and commercialization agreements among the key manufacturers and other companies in the region are expected to boost the market. For instance, the launch of the Uscom digital ultrasonic SpiroSonic AIR spirometer has received European CE mark approval on May 2021, in the region by Uscom (UCM), such launces and approvals are expected to propel the growth of the market of Spirometers in the region.

Click here to understand more about the Spirometers Market Landscape @ Novel Developments In Spirometers Landscape

Spirometers Market Dynamics

Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the Spirometers market are rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, improved government funding towards chronic disorders management, and growing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases. Also, rising respiratory diseases such as cystic fibrosis, COPD, and asthma, and their early diagnosis for effective and efficient management can propel the Spirometers market. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of advanced technologies, the growing aging population, and the technological progress towards smartphone-based data acquisition will also promote the growth of the Spirometers Market.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for portable Spirometers has been on the rise. Portable spirometers provide accurate measurements as compared to those obtained from laboratory spirometers, and high-quality tracings can be achieved both at home healthcare and in the office setting. Also, Portable spirometers are an important contribution to epidemiologic and clinical studies that require frequent measures of a more broad range of pulmonary function parameters than can be provided by peak flowmeters. Therefore, the growing demand for disease treatment benefits the segment growth of the Spirometers market.

Get a sneak peek at the Spirometers market dynamics @ Spirometers Market Drivers Analysis

Scope of the Spirometers Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Table-Top, Portable

Table-Top, Portable Market Segmentation By Technology - Volume Measurement, Flow Measurement

Volume Measurement, Flow Measurement Market Segmentation Based on Application - Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Others

Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Spirometers Companies - Hill Rom, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical Inc., Fukuda Sangyo Co., Ltd., Chest M.I., Inc., Midmark Corporation, Futuremed USA, COSMED, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Schiller AG, MIR, Sibelmed, Smiths Medical PLC, Vitalograph, Jones Medical Instrument Company, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Medikro Oy, Clarity Medical, KoKo PFT and others.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Spirometers Market was valued at USD 943.74 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 1,588.32 million by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Key Spirometers Companies Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Spirometers Market Report Introduction 2 Spirometers Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Spirometers Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Spirometers Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Spirometers Market 7 Spirometers Market Layout 8 Spirometers Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Spirometers Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Spirometers Regulatory And Patent Analysis

