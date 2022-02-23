Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for Kent County Water Administration Building

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on intent to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact.

The Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has reviewed for approval the request by the Kent County Water Authority (KCWA) for a Finding of No Significant Impact determination for the proposed Administration Building project. The project consists of the purchase of land and construction of a 45,000 square-feet administration building and associated garage for administrative and operational use by KCWA. A suitable project location has been identified on Technology Way in the Town of West Greenwich, RI.

Under authority of Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island, it has been determined that the direct and indirect environmental impacts associated with the project are minimal. Therefore, the Director of RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the "Drinking Water State Revolving Fund" Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6).

Copies of the Finding of No Significant Impact certificate and further information may be obtained by calling 401-222-6867 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by writing to the Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection upon request. Written comments on the Finding of No Significant Impact should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Individuals requesting communication assistance may call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.

A public hearing on the Finding of No Significant Impact will be held if RIDOH receives such requests from a minimum twenty-five (25) people, a governmental agency or subdivision, or an association having twenty-five (25) members or more. If a public hearing is held, a public notice will be published announcing the date, time, and place of such hearing. A stenographic record of the hearing will be made, and the public record will be kept open for seven (7) days following the conclusion of the public hearing to allow additional time for the submission of written comments. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.