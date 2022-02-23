Campbell Law Dean Rich Leonard's Personal Tour of Exhibit: First African Americans on the North Carolina Bench

This bonus episode features a tour of Campbell University School of Law's exhibit entitled First African Americans on the North Carolina Bench. The tour is conducted by Campbell Law School Dean J. Rich Leonard.

The exhibit features a timeline of the lives and achievements of each judge and justice from 1968-2006. While today North Carolina has numerous African American judges, there were no African Americans on the bench in the Old North State prior the late 1960s.

In addition to the audio podcast, a video compilation is available on the NCcourts YouTube channel.