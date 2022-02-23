Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet March 17 via Teleconference

February 23, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.

For those interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey, Executive Secretary for the State Soil Conservation Committee, at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information.

Established in 1938, the State Soil Conservation Committee coordinates the activities of Maryland’s 24 soil conservation districts, while advising the Secretary of Agriculture on matters relating to soil and water conservation.

