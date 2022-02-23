Submit Release
Committee to Hold Hearing on Cameras in Courtrooms

Posted: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court issued an order on June 18, 2021, directing the Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure to consider whether the current requirements in Rule 4 of the General Rules of Practice authorizing audio and visual coverage of district court criminal proceedings in Minnesota should be modified or expanded.   The Advisory Committee recently invited public comment on the issue; the deadline for submissions has passed.  The committee will hold a public hearing on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. over Zoom to hear from those who submitted written comments and requested to address the committee.  Information about observing the remote hearing is included below.   To observe the hearing:   https://courts-state-mn-us.zoomgov.com/j/1611707397?pwd=VEQwZ1FDTUxqTXhhTDZhKzMxYVQ4dz09 Meeting ID: 161 170 7397 Passcode: 241035 One tap mobile +16692545252,,1611707397#,,,,*241035# US (San Jose) +16468287666,,1611707397#,,,,*241035# US (New York) Dial by your location               +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose)               +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)               +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose)               +1 551 285 1373 US               833 568 8864 US Toll-free Meeting ID: 161 170 7397 Passcode: 241035 Find your local number: https://courts-state-mn-us.zoomgov.com/u/avqnIcU0p Join by SIP: 1611707397@sip.zoomgov.com Join by H.323 161.199.138.10 (US West) 161.199.136.10 (US East) Meeting ID: 161 170 7397 Passcode: 241035

