New Sustainable Underwear Women's Collection - Ladies' Organic Cotton Innerwear Range Launched

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Quebec, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frank And Oak’s new undergarment range is in line with the company’s commitment to providing shoppers with functional apparel and accessories made from eco-friendly materials. The retailer also offers a wide selection of outerwear, activewear, and loungewear for both men and women.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear

The new line features various styles of bras, bralettes, panties, briefs, and thongs. All of the products are offered in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Popular items include the lace plunge bralette - a wireless, pad-free bra that is crafted from recycled polyester and lined with a flexible elastic band. Customers can also purchase the retailer’s lace high-waisted panty, available in a matching dark blue hue of cotton lace.

Individuals looking for a more casual option can choose one of the brand’s organic cotton undergarments, which vary in both coverage and style. The soft cotton is cultivated and harvested using practices that will not cause harm to the environment.

One such product is the organic cotton bralette, which is offered in eight different colours. The minimalist design features adjustable straps and a double-padded cup for maximum comfort and support.

Frank And Oak’s women’s organic cotton underwear collection also features a selection of pieces—including bralettes, thongs, and bikini panties—made with TENCEL™ Modal, an eco-friendly cellulosic fibre spun from beechwood.

The TENCEL™ Modal hipster brief, for example, offers a relaxed, comfortable feel with cheeky coverage. The mid-rise underwear is currently available in two colours: yellow and Atlantic green.

About the brand

Frank And Oak is a Canadian clothing company with retail locations in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia, as well as in the United States and China. The brand is dedicated to creating long-lasting, purposeful products that encourage consumers to adopt a more mindful and cooperative lifestyle.

A spokesperson for the company said: “A certified B Corp, Frank And Oak is now a leader in sustainable fashion and using innovative fabrics from nature to make products that are thoughtfully designed to help you live better, enjoy more, and feel good in everything you wear.”





Interested parties can browse the company’s full collection of women’s underwear at https://ca.frankandoak.com

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada

Anne Gael Plante