March 3, 2022, Application Deadline Set for District Court Judge Vacancy, Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN -- According to Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican, the Judicial Nominating Commission for District Judge in the 5th Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York Counties) will hold a public hearing in the District Court Courtroom located on the 2nd Floor of the ­­­­Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th Street, in Columbus, Nebraska, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Platte County, Columbus, Nebraska. All Commission members and applicants may be physically present or may participate in the hearing via WebEx. At the hearing, the Commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy in the office of District Court Judge due to the retirement of Judge Robert R. Steinke effective February 2, 2022.

The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening. Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

1) Written testimony provided in advance: Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than March 21, 2022, at the following address: Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican, Nebraska Supreme Court, 2214 State Capitol, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or to jackie.hladik@nebraska.gov .

2) Oral testimony offered during the hearing: Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the District Court courtroom in Platte County, Columbus, Nebraska.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-fifth-district-county-district-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.